US Embassy announces call for Community Solutions Program applications

US Embassy Dhaka is pleased to announce a call for applications for the 2024-2025 Community Solutions Program (CSP).

CSP seeks to engage community leaders from 26 to 39 years working on democracy and human rights, environment, conflict resolution, and women and gender.

If selected, fellows will partake in a four-month professional development program in the United States, which includes a practicum with a US host organisation and access to leadership development courses. After completing the US practicum and leadership training, CSP fellows will return to their home countries to implement a six-month follow-on community project that leverages their newly acquired knowledge, skills, and network.

This professional development program includes a four-month US -based Professional Practicum: CSP provides fellows with hands-on experience. They will be matched with US host organisations working on the following technical areas: environmental issues, women and gender issues, conflict resolution, and transparency and accountability.

Personalized Leadership Coaching: CSP fellows will take part in programs offered by the Community Leadership Institute (CLI), which provides customised learning and coaching. Fellows will learn about strategic planning, ethical leadership, motivational leadership, and partnership building through the institute's blended learning approach.

Opportunities to Engage in Community-Action Projects and Network with Professionals: During the fellowship, US host organisations will help CSP fellows develop a six-month follow-on project to implement upon returning to their communities. These projects allow fellows to apply the new knowledge and skills they gained through their participation in the fellowship for the benefit of their home countries. CSP fellows will also continue to network and collaborate with like-minded leaders from around the world working on similar issues through alumni engagement activities.

CSP alumni include physicians, government consultants, human rights activists, educators, and numerous community leaders. Prominent Bangladeshi CSP alumni include Dr. Nowsheen Sharmin Purabi, a sexual and reproductive health rights activist in Bangladesh. CSP alumni also include educator Musammat Badrunnesha, a founding principal of the English Language learning organisation Captain Academy.