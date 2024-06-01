Failing to board Malaysia flight, Tanvir wanted to go back home. He never reached

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:44 pm

Related News

Failing to board Malaysia flight, Tanvir wanted to go back home. He never reached

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tanvir Molla, a 20-year-old from Brahmanbaria, was looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life in Malaysia.

According to Tanvir's relatives, he travelled to Dhaka with his father on Thursday (30 May) to go to Malaysia through a broker. He was scheduled to board a flight on Friday (31 May) from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport but the broker informed him that the flight had been postponed and rescheduled for 7 June.

On Friday afternoon, returning home by train with his father, Meraj Molla, Tanvir's journey took a tragic turn.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the Dhaka-Noakhali Intercity Express train crossed the Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab Upazila, Tanvir fell from the door into the Meghna River.

"After the train left Bhairab station, Tanvir stood near the train door to escape the crowd and heat. He fell into the river when the train was crossing the bridge," Tanvir's father said.

"A joint rescue operation has been ongoing by naval police and fire service divers since the accident. Despite over 24 hours of rescue efforts, Tanvir has not been found as of Saturday afternoon," Bhairab Naval Police Outpost Inspector Md Maniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

"It is possible that he was swept away by the strong river current. The chances of finding him alive are slim. However, another rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow," he added.

Meraj Molla said, "I sold a portion of land near our home to gather money for my son's journey abroad. We managed to gather Tk6 lakh in total for this purpose, and the entire sum was paid to a local broker named Alomgir."

Top News

Bangladesh / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

13h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

2h | Videos
China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

1h | Videos
Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

4h | Videos
What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

3h | Videos