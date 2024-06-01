Failing to board Malaysia flight, Tanvir wanted to go back home. He never reached

Tanvir Molla, a 20-year-old from Brahmanbaria, was looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life in Malaysia.

According to Tanvir's relatives, he travelled to Dhaka with his father on Thursday (30 May) to go to Malaysia through a broker. He was scheduled to board a flight on Friday (31 May) from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport but the broker informed him that the flight had been postponed and rescheduled for 7 June.

On Friday afternoon, returning home by train with his father, Meraj Molla, Tanvir's journey took a tragic turn.

As the Dhaka-Noakhali Intercity Express train crossed the Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab Upazila, Tanvir fell from the door into the Meghna River.

"After the train left Bhairab station, Tanvir stood near the train door to escape the crowd and heat. He fell into the river when the train was crossing the bridge," Tanvir's father said.

"A joint rescue operation has been ongoing by naval police and fire service divers since the accident. Despite over 24 hours of rescue efforts, Tanvir has not been found as of Saturday afternoon," Bhairab Naval Police Outpost Inspector Md Maniruzzaman told The Business Standard.

"It is possible that he was swept away by the strong river current. The chances of finding him alive are slim. However, another rescue operation will be conducted tomorrow," he added.

Meraj Molla said, "I sold a portion of land near our home to gather money for my son's journey abroad. We managed to gather Tk6 lakh in total for this purpose, and the entire sum was paid to a local broker named Alomgir."