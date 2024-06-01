'Flow Food and Wellness Festival' showcases holistic health practices

The Orion Footwear stall at the Flow Food and Wellness Festival held at the Gulshan Club in Dhaka on 1 June. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

A two-day "Flow Food and Wellness Festival" was held in the capital, aiming to elevate mental and physical well-being through a series of holistic health practices and activities.

On the final day of the event held at the Gulshan Club, a trainer conducted sessions on yoga, mental health, spiritual tranquillity, and fitness.

Approximately 20 stalls showcased a variety of shoes, food, beverages, and diet options, including healthy vegan dishes.

Besides, various events such as story time for children, Ayurveda mystery sessions, upcycling workshops, sound healing, and mindful meditation took place.

At the Orion Footwear stall, Mahamadul Hasan, senior executive of Design and Branding at the footwear, told The Business Standard, "We have displayed various designs of footwear products, including sports shoes. Attendees are viewing our products. We provide visitors with a card that offers a 10% discount at Orion Footwear outlets."

Tahsin N Choudhury, chief business development officer of Dhaka Flow, told TBS, "Dhaka Flow is a wellness organisation. We aim to create health awareness across Bangladesh, starting from Dhaka. We focus on yoga and mental health. If our community can come together, we can teach the benefits of exercise and walking."

He added, "We want children to learn through playing games."

Shazia Omar, the founder of Dhaka Flow and a yogini, said, "Such events help people overcome depression."

While talking to Professor Dr Nezamuddin Ahmad at the Palliative Care Society of Bangladesh (PCSB) stall, he said, "If we do not integrate palliative care into the mainstream health system now, our society will soon be crippled. This is not only due to the ageing population but also the collapse of basic healthcare. We are raising awareness about this issue."