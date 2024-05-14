Netherlands to support Bangladesh to manage industrial waste at EZs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 07:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Netherlands will extend support for better handling of industrial and solid waste in the existing and upcoming economic zones in Bangladesh. 

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday (14 May) signed an MoU on 'Support towards Successful Implementation of Sustainable Industrial Wastewater and Solid Waste Management in Economic Zones', according to a release.

The Bangladesh government plans to set up a total of 100 economic zones across the country by 2040, of which 12 private and 03 government economic zones have already come into operation.

The MoU was signed by Saleh Ahmed, Beza's executive member for planning and development, and Irma van Dueren, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, signed the MoU at the Beza conference room, according to a release. 

The MoU covers technical assistance for industrial waste, effluent and wastewater management.

Also, providing the necessary support for formulating a strategy and an action plan will be extended to Bangladesh in line with the MoU. 

In addition, the European nation will encourage Dutch investment in CETP and solid waste management. 

At the signing ceremony, Irma van Dueren said, "I'm delighted to work with Bangladesh on water quality and waste management solutions. With the signing of this MoU, bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Bangladesh will take a new turn." 

Mentioning that Bangladesh has been able to build a healthy investment-friendly environment through the Beza, she expected that the MoU would further expand the scope of Dutch private investments in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleh Ahmed said, the cooperation will help Bangladesh efficiently deal with the challenges of industrial waste and solid waste management in the economic zones. 

Officials of the Netherlands Embassy, the 2030 Water Resource Group, the Beza, and the World Bank were present at the signing ceremony.

