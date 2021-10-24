Unicef to procure more than 1cr AD syringes from Bangladeshi company

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:15 pm

The AD syringes produced by JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd are designed to prevent re-use

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has signed an agreement to procure auto-disable (AD) syringes from JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd, a local medical kit manufacturer.

The AD syringes are recommended for immunisation programmes as they are designed to prevent re-use by locking automatically after a single use.

Under the agreement, JMI will be supplying more than one crore syringes to Unicef in July 2022 to aid the organisation's mass vaccination programme, read a press release.

Unicef, however, has not disclosed where they will be carrying out the vaccination programme.

More than one crore syringes have already been supplied to Unicef by JMI in the ongoing financial year.

The JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd, the only company in Bangladesh able to make AD syringes, can produce an average of around 20 lakh syringes per day.

Earlier during the mass vaccination drive in Bangladesh, JMI Group supplied more than three crore syringes to the government.

On 22 September, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved a proposal to purchase more than 11 crore syringes from JMI Syringes to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

