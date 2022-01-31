UNHCR, World Food Programme welcome new funding from Japan to support Rohingya refugees

The government of Japan has extended an emergency aid grant of $2 million to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to complement the humanitarian response led by the Government of Bangladesh on Bhasan Char and support the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees living on the island.

"We are grateful to Japan for this commitment. This first ever funding by a donor to the UN operations on Bhasan Char is vital to support the Rohingya refugees living on the island and signals solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh hosting them," said Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, reports a press release.

"The generous contribution from the Japanese government will enable UNHCR and WFP to provide services and activities that will cover key areas of protection, skills training, food, nutrition, livelihoods and health, helping refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare for their sustainable return to Myanmar in the future," he added.

This grant is in support of the UN response on Bhasan Char, following the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding between the UN and the Government of Bangladesh (9 October 2021) that establishes a common protection and policy framework for the humanitarian response on the island, reads the statement.

"The UN response will complement the assistance currently provided by local NGOs on Bhasan Char," said Richard Ragan, representative of WFP in Bangladesh.

"Japan's funding will help immediately address the refugees' most important needs as well as enhance logistics capacity on the island. We hope that other donors join Japan in supporting Bangladesh and the Rohingya refugees living on Bhasan Char and in the camps in Cox's Bazar in a time of compound vulnerability," Ragan added.

UNHCR and WFP are grateful for the support from the Japanese people and welcome the continued partnership with the Japanese embassy to assist Rohingya refugees in Bangladeshm, adds the statement.a