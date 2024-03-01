1,250 more Rohingyas leave Cox's Bazar camps for Bhasan Char

Another batch of some 1,200 Rohingyas today (1 March) left for Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Ukhiya and Teknaf camps in Cox's Bazar as part of their relocation process.

Armed Police Battalion-14 Commander Additional DIG Md Iqbal said this is the 24th phase of the relocation process of the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.

"Among the Rohingyas, 1,141 are relocating and 109 are visiting their relatives at Bhasan Char. In total 1,250 Rohingyas have been sent to Bhasan Char in Noakhali," he added.

After they reach Chattogram by bus, they will be transferred to Bhasanchar by Navy ship, he further said.

The relocation process of the Rohingyas to Bhasanchar from the various camps at Cox's Bazar started on 4 December 2020.

About 1.3 million Rohingyas are living in 33 Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar. They are being sent to Bhasanchar in phases to reduce the pressure from the region.