Unesco-Bangabandhu Prize: Hasina to visit France in mid-Nov

Bangladesh

UNB
14 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

Attending the COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Paris, France in the second week of November to attend the prize-giving ceremony of "UNESCO-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy."

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared the information while talking to reporters at his residence on his recent visits to Romania and Serbia.

Asked whether the Prime Minister will hand over the award, Dr Momen said they want the Prime Minister to hand over it. "We want the Prime Minister to hand over the award. Unicef is hosting the programme."

Tentatively, the event will be held on November 11, said the Foreign Minister about the US $50,000 Prize that will be awarded on a biennial basis, initially for three iterations of the Prize.

The first award ceremony will be held on the occasion of UNESCO's 41st General Conference in November 2021 and subsequent award ceremonies will be held on the occasion of the Conference of Parties to the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the creative economy will create a knowledge-sharing mechanism by capturing, celebrating, and communicating best practice in the development of creative entrepreneurship, according to Unesco documents.

The objectives of the Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy are in line with strategic objective 8 of Unesco's Medium-Term Strategy for 2014-2021 and with the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The prize will be fully managed and administered by Unesco.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said the Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Award will help spread the ideology of Bangabandhu globally with further internationalisation of his work, life and achievements.

"Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are one and unique which was reflected in the name of the award. This award will play a role in branding Bangladesh and boosting its image globally," he said.

"We're all very proud that a UN Agency has introduced an award in the name of Bangabandhu for the first time," Dr Momen said.

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 to November 12.

The Prime Minister is likely to leave Dhaka for Glasgow on October 31 and she will visit London before heading for Paris.

She is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with her British counterpart Boris Johnson either in Glasgow or in London. "Most likely this important bilateral meeting will be held in London."

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

