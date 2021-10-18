UNDP and BWJA seal the deal to address violence against women

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in Dhaka with the Bangladesh Women Judges Association (BWJA) to address and redress violence against women (VAW).

Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, Van Nguyen, and President of BWJA, Hosneara Begum, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Leaders of UNDP and the Bangladesh Women Judges Association hope that this joint initiative will play a significant role in providing legal protection to victims of gender-based violence in the post-Covid-19 situation.

Under this MoU, both the organisations will work together to identify and analyse barriers existing in law and other challenges in protecting gender-based violence (GBV) survivors.

In addition to developing existing judicial facilities in terms of effectiveness and responsiveness, the MoU will provide an opportunity for both organisations to conduct critical research activities to develop inclusive measures for victims of violence.

While speaking at the signing event, Van Nguyen said, "Partnership between UNDP and BWJA has been proved effective on previous occasions. The current partnership will be able to showcase the symbol of women's judicial leadership in Bangladesh and will contribute to improving the access to justice service delivery for women."

Hosneara Begum, President of BWJA, in her remarks, said, "Bangladesh Women Judges Association's main objective is to upgrade the legal and social status of women in Bangladesh by ensuring proper enforcement of the law."

She further added, "This partnership will enhance women's legal empowerment in Bangladesh and promote women's legal and human rights in ensuring access to justice for gender-based violence survivors."

Along with others, representatives from UNDP and BJWA were also present during the signing ceremony.