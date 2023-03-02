UN resident coordinator pays courtesy call on NHRC chair

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed Thursday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Gwyn Lewis congratulated the newly formed commission. Then, Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed informed her about the commission's activities and priorities.

The NHRC chairman said the newly formed commission is regularly monitoring the cases of human rights violations and wherever human rights are violated, it is taking prompt actions, said a press release from the NHRC.

The commission chairman further said wherever human rights are violated, the commission will be vocal with the aim of making the people of the country aware of human rights issues and developing a culture of upholding human rights in the society.

Gwyn Lewis expressed satisfaction about the commission's planning and implementation strategy for the protection of human rights. She discussed with the commission chairman the human rights situation in Chattogram Hill Tracts, social security of the floating population living in the city, and the recent visit of Kashimpur jail by the commission.

NHRC Secretary Narayan Chandra Sarkar, its Deputy Director Farhana Syead and Human Rights Officer of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator Zahid Hossain were also present at the meeting.