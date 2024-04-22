ACC forms committee to investigate former IGP Benazir over 'illegal assets'

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate allegations of amassing illegal wealth against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members. 

A three-member committee has been formed in this regard, Aktarul Islam, ACC deputy director and public relations officer, told The Business Standard this (22 April) at noon over the phone.

"A committee of three, led by ACC Deputy Director Hafizur Islam, has been formed. The other two members are Neamul Hasan and Joynal Abdin," he said. 
 
Earlier on the day, a writ petition was filed with the High Court, pleading for its direction upon the ACC to probe the allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Rigan filed the writ petition, saying he pleaded for the court's direction as allegations of corruption came recently against Benazir in newspaper reports.

"I had filed an application with the ACC on April 4 for investigating the allegations raised against the former IGP. As my application went unheard, I sent a legal notice to the anti-graft body on April 18 to take necessary steps in this regard. As that too was in vain, I filed the writ," the writ petitioner said.

Earlier on 31 March, a Bangladeshi national daily published a series of reports in two instalments accusing Benazir Ahmed and his family members of occupying state-owned land and earning hundreds of millions illegally.

Following the publication of the reports, Benazir Ahmed uploaded a video statement on Facebook where he denied all the allegations and said the reports were baseless and fabricated.

The former police chief said he and his family would give away the purported properties to anyone or any group that can provide proof.

