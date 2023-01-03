UN delegation visits missing BNP leader Sajedul's house

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

UN delegation visits missing BNP leader Sajedul's house

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A United Nations (UN) delegation paid a visit to the residence of missing BNP leader Sajedul Islam in Shaheen Bagh area of the capital Tuesday (3 January) a few weeks after US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas met with his family.

Human Rights Advisers of the United Nations Dhaka Office Huma Khan and Zahid Hossain spoke to Sajedul's family expressing concerns regarding his disappearance.

The BNP leader went missing nearly ten years ago. His family claims that he was picked up by security forces before the 2014 elections.

Earlier, on 14 December, the US ambassador to Dhaka visited Sajedul's house but left before he could conclude the meeting due to security concerns, a spokesperson of the US Embassy had said.

When Haas had stepped out of Sajedul's house, a group of people reportedly surrounded him but he managed to make his way out with the help of personal security. They informed the matter to high-level government officials, the spokesperson added.

The UN delegation inquired about what kind of situation was created after Peter's visit, or if the family faced any sort of harassment or untoward situation, Sajedul's sister Sanjida told the media.

"The UN is always vocal about disappearances and extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies. The members of the delegation also inquired about the condition of families who are victims of such incidents," she added.

Sanjida, also the coordinator of Mayer Dak, an organisation consisting of relatives of missing victims, said, "Whenever someone wants to address these incidents, the government provides misleading information and even corners them."

"After Haas visited us, we came under a lot of pressure. Even the police showed up to our house one time," she said, adding that they spoke to the UN delegation about how to deal with such situations.

Top News

United Nations (UN) / BNP leader / missing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

11h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

14h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

Hatil targets to sell furniture worth minimum 2 crores taka at the DITF-2023

2h | TBS Stories
Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

Parimoni is a victim of domestic violence

3h | TBS Entertainment
Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

5h | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night