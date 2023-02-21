UL Solutions delegation meets BGMEA President

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 07:01 pm

Related News

UL Solutions delegation meets BGMEA President

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 07:01 pm
UL Solutions delegation meets BGMEA President

A delegation of UL Solutions, a safety science company, on Tuesday (20 February) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan to discuss possible collaboration in providing safety solutions and services to garment factories in Bangladesh.

The delegates discussed how UL Solutions could support Bangladeshi garment factories in remaining up to the mark regarding industry safety requirements. The meeting was held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, reads a press release.

The discussion also focused on how UL Solutions could support the factories in maintaining compliance with regulations and standards and reducing environmental impacts of their operations.

The delegation was led by Charan Singh, senior director, Regional Operations, also included Golam Sarwar, country manager, UL Bangladesh, Sharif Mollah, business development manager, Emerging Markets, and Rashed Ahmed, head of business, UL Bangladesh.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara was also present at the meeting.

UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, along with software products and advisory offerings that support customers' product innovation and business growth.

Top News

BGMEA president

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

28m | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

6h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama
Despite recruiters’ emphasis on the fact that the medium of instruction at school does not matter, some employees beg to differ. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

English vs Bangla medium: How does it impact your career?

1h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

3h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

5h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike