UL Solutions delegation meets BGMEA President

A delegation of UL Solutions, a safety science company, on Tuesday (20 February) met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan to discuss possible collaboration in providing safety solutions and services to garment factories in Bangladesh.

The delegates discussed how UL Solutions could support Bangladeshi garment factories in remaining up to the mark regarding industry safety requirements. The meeting was held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, reads a press release.

The discussion also focused on how UL Solutions could support the factories in maintaining compliance with regulations and standards and reducing environmental impacts of their operations.

The delegation was led by Charan Singh, senior director, Regional Operations, also included Golam Sarwar, country manager, UL Bangladesh, Sharif Mollah, business development manager, Emerging Markets, and Rashed Ahmed, head of business, UL Bangladesh.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara was also present at the meeting.

UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, along with software products and advisory offerings that support customers' product innovation and business growth.