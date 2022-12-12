ILO Japan delegation calls on BGMEA president

RMG

Press Release
12 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:28 pm

ILO Japan delegation calls on BGMEA president

Press Release
12 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation comprising high officials from ILO Tokyo office paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex on 12 December.

The delegation, which was led by Yuki Kobayashi, programme coordinator, ILO Tokyo Office, included Arisa Haboshi, training and research officer, and Kyohei Yabu, research manager, International Economy Division, Overseas Research Department, (JETRO HQ) and Syed Niaz, team leader (Better Work Bangladesh), said a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu) also attended the meeting.

They discussed possible scope of collaboration to carry forward the achievements made by Bangladesh's RMG industry particularly in the area of workplace safety, occupational safety and health (OSH), workers' rights and their wellbeing.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave an overview of how massive safety initiatives alongside extensive trainings of workers jointly taken by the government, brands, and ILO have transformed Bangladesh RMG sector into one of the safest industries in the world.

He also highlighted the initiatives and programmes including ILO's Better Work Programme in the RMG sector to promote decent working conditions in the garment factories in Bangladesh.

The ILO delegation expressed Japan's interest in further supporting and collaborating for the Human Rights Due Diligence in Bangladesh.

