Kurdistan-Bangladesh Business Council chief meets BGMEA president to discuss business potential

Having secured a solid standing in the world, Bangladesh considers diversifying markets as a key strategy for its apparel industry to pursue sustainable growth.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has been actively engaged in exploring new yet promising markets under its Apparel Diplomacy initiative, said a press release.

Under this initiative, BGMEA delegations have paid visits to potential apparel export destinations, including Australia, South Korea, India, China, and most recently, Iraq.

The goal is to foster trade relations, explore new markets, and propel the sustainable growth of Bangladesh's apparel industry.

The BGMEA delegation's recent visit to Iraq aimed at strengthening trade ties between Bangladesh and Iraq.

Productive meetings and promising discussions took place with key representatives from the government of Iraq and trade bodies, marking a positive step towards enhanced collaboration.

As part of the ongoing efforts, Dr. Ahmad Jalal, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan - Bangladesh Business Council, paid a visit to Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, at the latter's office on December 28.

The meeting was also attended by S. M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President of BGMEA, Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd, and Dibrin Abdulaziz Omar, a businessman from Iraq.

The discussions centered on the potential for mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Iraq, with a special emphasis on Erbil, Kurdistan.

The two leaders discussed possible avenues for collaboration to facilitate meaningful business interactions and discussed ways in which the business communities of both countries could work together.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the promising industrial sectors in Bangladesh, seeking cooperation of Dr. Ahmad Jalal in inviting Kurdistan investors to invest in the country.

He also briefed Dr. Ahmad Jalal on specific sectors, such as readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, agro products, and leather goods, where increased imports from Bangladesh could benefit Kurdistan.