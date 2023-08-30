UK provides up to £54.5 million for girls education in Bangladesh: Envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today said they are investing up to £54.5 million in the country over eight years to improve education outcomes for children, with a particular focus on girls.



"Ensuring 12 years of quality education for all children is at the centre of the UK's drive to tackle poverty, promote gender equality, boost economic growth and reduce conflict," she said while hosting a send-off event for the cricket team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the Street Child Cricket World Cup in Chennai.



The team is comprised of children who were all rescued from a life on the streets, and now live at the LEEDO Peace Home in Dhaka.



"I wholly believe that sport is integral to a child's education, and today we are proud to host the LEEDO cricket team that will be representing Bangladesh on the international stage. I wish them the best of luck for the competition," said the British high commissioner.



LEEDO (Local Education and Economic Development Organisation) is a not-for-profit, voluntary-based development organisation founded in 2000.



Through the provision of education, shelters and lifestyle support, LEEDO aims to protect vulnerable street children and help them return to the mainstream community.



During the event, the young guests shared their experience on the street, and appealed to guests to help improve the life chances of other less fortunate children, said the British High Commission in Dhaka.



The children were thrilled to meet star cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who attended the event to encourage the young cricketers. They showed off their cricketing skills to Tamim Iqbal and the British High Commissioner.