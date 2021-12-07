Two new divisions to be named after rivers Padma, Meghna: PM Hasina reiterates

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday reiterated her desire to upgrade Faridpur and Cumilla as two new divisions after the names of two major rivers – Padma and Meghna.

The premier made the remarks while virtually chairing the 7th Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting of the current fiscal year (FY22), Planning Minister MA Mannan told the press after Tuesday's meeting.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam informed that the prime minister suggested naming the greater Cumilla as Meghna Division and the greater Faridpur as Padma Division.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposal for the first time while opening the newly-constructed office Bhaban for Awami League's Cumilla City unit virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on 21 October.

She had said, "I've decided to form two new divisions after two rivers – one would be named after Padma and another after Meghna.