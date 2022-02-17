Two killed in Dhaka road accident

17 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:52 am

Two killed in Dhaka road accident

17 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:52 am
Representational Image

Two people have been killed in a road accident in the capital's Airport Road area. 

The deceased are -- Rafiqul Islam, 32, and Kajal Akhter, 25. 

Rafiqul was a Pathao rider and Kajal used to work at a restaurant in Dhaka.

The two died on the spot after an unknown vehicle rammed their motorcycle near the outer gate foot overbridge on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 3:30am on Thursday, confirmed Airport police station sources.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said that the bodies of the deceased have been brought to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.   

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," he added.

