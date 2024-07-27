11 more arrested over quota protest violence in Cox’s Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 08:58 pm

Related News

11 more arrested over quota protest violence in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 08:58 pm
Courtesy: TBS
Courtesy: TBS

Police have arrested 11 more people in Cox's Bazar in connection with violence centering students' movement for reform in government job quotas.

With the latest addition, a total of 63 people have been arrested over quota reform protest violence in the tourist city, said Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar.

He said a total of six cases have been filed over the violence in the district. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Police are diligently working to identify people involved in these incidents. Suspects identified from videos and photographs are being arrested," he added.

At least 10,000 people, including BNP leaders, have been arrested across the country in last 11 days over the violence occurred centring quota abolition movement by students.

arrest / Quota protest / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos