11 more arrested over quota protest violence in Cox’s Bazar

Police have arrested 11 more people in Cox's Bazar in connection with violence centering students' movement for reform in government job quotas.

With the latest addition, a total of 63 people have been arrested over quota reform protest violence in the tourist city, said Md Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar.

He said a total of six cases have been filed over the violence in the district.

"Police are diligently working to identify people involved in these incidents. Suspects identified from videos and photographs are being arrested," he added.

At least 10,000 people, including BNP leaders, have been arrested across the country in last 11 days over the violence occurred centring quota abolition movement by students.