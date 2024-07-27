Two dengue patients die, 98 hospitalised

BSS
27 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 06:56 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Two dengue patients died and 98 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 74 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 24 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 5,496 while 53 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 68 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals. Among the total cases, 4,910 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

On May 29, eighteen wards under two city corporations of Dhaka are at high risk of dengue, according to a DGHS survey released recently.

The risky wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) are 12, 13, 20, 36, 31, 32, 17 and 33 while the vulnerable wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are 4, 13, 52, 54, 16, 3, 5, 15, 17 and 23, the survey added.
 

