Quota movement violence causes Tk4cr loss in RU

At least 158 rooms of 10 residential halls in Rajshahi University (RU) were vandalised in violence during the quota movement causing financial loss worth around Tk4 crore.

RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar revealed this information quoting a primary investigation report today (27 July).

He said they have constituted a five-member probe committee to investigate into the incidents of damaging and setting fire.

Dean of the Social Science Faculty Prof SM Ekramullah and Chairman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Mozammel Hossain were made convener and member-secretary respectively of the committee that has been given an eight-week time for submitting the report.

VC Prof Golam Sabbir said provosts of the 10 residential halls have submitted preliminary reports of losses. He added that some halls were affected badly which will shock anyone.

There is an urgent need of repairing and renovating the affected halls before reopening those for the students. "We have taken initiatives for renovating those," he opined.

