Dhaka 6th most risky city for tourists: Forbes

Dhaka has been ranked as the sixth most risky city for tourists worldwide, according to Forbes Advisor's 2024 assessment.

The ranking was determined by assessing six risk factors - crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security.

Bangladesh scored 89.50 out of 100 among 60 cities evaluated.

Pakistan's Karachi has been identified as the second-most risky city for tourists, scoring 93.12 out of 100.

The list of the top 10 most risky cities in the world for tourists also includes Caracas in Venezuela, Yangon in Myanmar, Lagos in Nigeria, Manila in Philippines, Bogota in Colombia, Cairo in Egypt, Mexico City in Mexico and Quito in Ecuador.

Singapore topped the list of safest cities for tourists, followed by Tokyo, Toronto, Sydney, Zurich, Copenhagen, Seoul, Osaka, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Asia hosts both the safest and riskiest cities globally, while European cities tend to be safer overall. Milan is Europe's riskiest on the list at 26th, followed by Rome and Paris. However, European cities like Zurich, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam rank among the world's safest.