PM concerned over expat Bangladeshis’ imprisonment over quota protest: Arafat

Bangladesh

BSS
27 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

PM concerned over expat Bangladeshis’ imprisonment over quota protest: Arafat

BSS
27 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 09:16 pm
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a press briefing at Dhaka district Awami League office in the city’s Tejgaon area on Saturday, 13 July. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a press briefing at Dhaka district Awami League office in the city’s Tejgaon area on Saturday, 13 July. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned about Bangladeshi expatriates' safety in Middle East countries as many of them were exposed to legal actions for staging protests supporting the quota movement, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (27 July).

"Many of the expatiates Bangladeshi have been prosecuted and sentenced in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE (United Arab Emirates), for showing solidarity with the quota reform movement," he said in a statement this evening. 

The state minister added, "Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are very concerned about them". 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the premier has issued a directive for Bangladesh embassies in Middle Eastern countries to take steps so other expatriates do not face any problem regarding this issue. 

"The government is committed to ensure the safety of the expatriates," Arafat added.
 

Top News

Expatriate Bangladeshis / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos