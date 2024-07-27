PM concerned over expat Bangladeshis’ imprisonment over quota protest: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a press briefing at Dhaka district Awami League office in the city’s Tejgaon area on Saturday, 13 July. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned about Bangladeshi expatriates' safety in Middle East countries as many of them were exposed to legal actions for staging protests supporting the quota movement, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (27 July).

"Many of the expatiates Bangladeshi have been prosecuted and sentenced in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE (United Arab Emirates), for showing solidarity with the quota reform movement," he said in a statement this evening.

The state minister added, "Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are very concerned about them".

He said the premier has issued a directive for Bangladesh embassies in Middle Eastern countries to take steps so other expatriates do not face any problem regarding this issue.

"The government is committed to ensure the safety of the expatriates," Arafat added.

