Two injured in Banshkhali coal power plant explosion

Two people have been injured in an explosion at Banshkhali coal power plant in Chattogram.

Injured Md Shahadat, 22, and Imam Uddin, 30, were first taken to Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex Residential Doctor Arman Chowdhury told The Business Standard among the injured, one hand of Shahadat has almost been severed and his condition is critical.

"It was basically a chemical blast injury," he said.

Faruk Ahmed, coordinator of the power plant, said, "Shahadat was doing welding works and next to him there was a paint tin container. Accidently, some sparks of fire might have fallen on the can, leading the explosion."

Chittagong District Additional Superintendent of Police Md Jahangir said, "We have heard about the matter. However, the cause of the blast has not been confirmed yet."

Since 2016, twelve workers and local residents have been killed in three incidents at the coal power plant. The casualties happened when law enforcers opened fire on protesters rallying against the project and workers clashed with their Chinese managers.

The 1,320-megawatt plant is being built at a cost of $2.5 billion. One of the largest Chinese investments in Bangladesh, it was among the agreements signed in 2016 by Xi Jinping, China's president. The plant is a joint venture between SEPCOIII, a Chinese engineering company, and S Alam Group, a Bangladeshi industrial conglomerate.

