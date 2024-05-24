Two Ctg cattle markets to go cashless ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh

Two Ctg cattle markets to go cashless ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

This year, the Sagarika Cattle Market and Nur Nagar Housing Cattle Market will be equipped with digital transaction booths

Representational Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Bank, in collaboration with the Chattogram City Corporation, is set to introduce cashless transactions at two major cattle markets in Chattogram ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. 

A delegation from Bangladesh Bank presented the detailed plan to Chattogram City Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury at the CCC office on Thursday (23 May). 

The delegation highlighted the central bank's strategy to gradually extend digital transaction facilities across cattle markets nationwide, aiming to eliminate the risks associated with cash transactions.

This year, the Sagarika Cattle Market and Nur Nagar Housing Cattle Market will be equipped with digital transaction booths. 

These booths will offer various services, including ATM facilities, mobile financial transactions, and digital banking services aiming to provide a seamless and secure transaction experience for both buyers and sellers at these cattle markets.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury expressed his commitment to transforming Chattogram into a smart city, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision for a cashless Bangladesh. 

He assured full support in terms of land and electricity services for the digital transaction booths, highlighting that such initiative would harness Chattogram's economic potential and boost economic inclusion.

The meeting was attended by the mayor's Private Secretary Muhammad Abul Hashem, CCC Chief Accounting Officer Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Additional Director Md Habibur Rahman, Joint Director Md Rashedul Islam, Deputy Director Tanveer Ahmed, and Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal. 

