Electrician dies from electrocution in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 03:58 pm

Representational image of an electrician working on a pole. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image of an electrician working on a pole. Photo: Unsplash

An electrician died while working on an electric pole at the Banglabazar Toll Road area in Chattogram this morning (30 June). 

The body of the deceased, Mohammad Jamal Uddin, 34, was found hanging from the safety belt he tied around the pole at around 10:30am, Mohammad Al Mamun, inspector (investigation) of Akbar Shah Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard.

He said Jamal used to work as a local electrician. 

"Amid the rainfall this morning, he climbed an electric pole to fix a connection. [It is believed] He came in contact with an electric wire and was electrocuted," he added.

"Seeing his body hanging from the safety belt, locals informed us. Later, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the electric pole." 

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy, the inspector said.

He also mentioned that a case of unnatural death will be filed in this connection.

