Man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

Man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Chattogram

The arrested is now in police custody and will be produced before the court following legal procedure

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
The arrested Mohammad Solaiman,40, will be produced before the court following legal procedure. Photo: Collected
The arrested Mohammad Solaiman,40, will be produced before the court following legal procedure. Photo: Collected

The police arrested a man from Malipara of Shantirhat area of Patiya upazila on Sunday morning for allegedly killing his wife in Karnaphuli area of Chattogram.

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Solaiman,40, hailing from the Jiri area of Patiya upazila. 

The victim was identified as Nasima Begum, 38, hailing from Charlaksha area under Karnaphuli upazila. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nasima, a mother of two children, used to work in a garment factory. She used to live with her children in a rented house in Charlaksha area.

Jahir Hosen, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Karnaphuli police station confirmed the arrest and said after the death of Nasima's first husband, late Mohammad Akter, she got married to Solaiman in 2017. 

"Solaiman used to visit her occasionally. Around 1am on 4 July, Solaiman came to Nasima's rented house at Charlaksha. The next morning Nasima's son found her body lying on the bed."

"Family members initially thought that she died of a stroke and arranged the burial. When her body was taken for a bath before burial they found injury marks on different parts of the body and suspected that she was beaten to death", OC Jahir added.

"Upon receiving a call from National Emergency Service 999, police rushed to the spot and took the body for autopsy where the initial report from doctors revealed that she was beaten and strangled to death. Later, a case was filed in this connection and a team of Karnaphuli police launched an operation on 5 July evening to nab the suspect husband", the OC said.

He said after a 48-hour operation the suspect, Solaiman, was arrested from Shantirhat area of Patiya around 3 pm on Sunday (7 July).  

The OC also said the arrested is now in police custody and will be produced before the court following legal procedure.    

Top News

CTG / killing / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

7h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

11h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

Bengal Blockade: Blockade of roads in different parts of the country

10m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

1h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

3h | Videos
Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

Can Pezeshkian change the politics of Iran?

4h | Videos