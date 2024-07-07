Man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Chattogram

The arrested Mohammad Solaiman,40, will be produced before the court following legal procedure. Photo: Collected

The police arrested a man from Malipara of Shantirhat area of Patiya upazila on Sunday morning for allegedly killing his wife in Karnaphuli area of Chattogram.

The arrested was identified as Mohammad Solaiman,40, hailing from the Jiri area of Patiya upazila.

The victim was identified as Nasima Begum, 38, hailing from Charlaksha area under Karnaphuli upazila.

Nasima, a mother of two children, used to work in a garment factory. She used to live with her children in a rented house in Charlaksha area.

Jahir Hosen, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Karnaphuli police station confirmed the arrest and said after the death of Nasima's first husband, late Mohammad Akter, she got married to Solaiman in 2017.

"Solaiman used to visit her occasionally. Around 1am on 4 July, Solaiman came to Nasima's rented house at Charlaksha. The next morning Nasima's son found her body lying on the bed."

"Family members initially thought that she died of a stroke and arranged the burial. When her body was taken for a bath before burial they found injury marks on different parts of the body and suspected that she was beaten to death", OC Jahir added.

"Upon receiving a call from National Emergency Service 999, police rushed to the spot and took the body for autopsy where the initial report from doctors revealed that she was beaten and strangled to death. Later, a case was filed in this connection and a team of Karnaphuli police launched an operation on 5 July evening to nab the suspect husband", the OC said.

He said after a 48-hour operation the suspect, Solaiman, was arrested from Shantirhat area of Patiya around 3 pm on Sunday (7 July).

The OC also said the arrested is now in police custody and will be produced before the court following legal procedure.