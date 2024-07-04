Sub-committee to recommend punishment for irregularities in Ctg elevated expressway construction

After inspecting cracks on the expressway today (4 July), the sub-committee members told the media that they have decided to form an expert team for further investigation into the irregularities. Photo: TBS
After inspecting cracks on the expressway today (4 July), the sub-committee members told the media that they have decided to form an expert team for further investigation into the irregularities. Photo: TBS

The sub-committee formed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Public Works Ministry has said it will recommend punishment for those responsible for the irregularities and negligence in the construction of Chattogram's first elevated expressway.

After inspecting cracks on the expressway today (4 July), the sub-committee members told the media that they have decided to form an expert team for further investigation into the irregularities.

During the construction of the project, cracks developed in four pillars of the elevated expressway in mid-May.

Speaking to reporters, the committee convenor MA Latif said, "Several irregularities were observed during the inspection. We informed the consultation firm about the defects in the expressway's finishing work. Defects were also noticed in the nuts and bolts at the junctions of the railings, causing excessive vehicle vibration, which is unusual compared to other expressways."

He said they will also investigate any design errors or omissions in the project.

The Standing Committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works formed a sub-committee on 10 June to investigate the allegations and verify the quality of construction work due to questions raised about the construction of the elevated expressway. 

Chattogram-11 constituency MP MA Latif was convener, Bogra-5 MP Md Mojibur Rahman and reserved seat MP Parveen Zaman were inducted. 

Today was the first day of the subcommittee's three-day visit. Standing Committee President and former State Minister Sharif Ahmed accompanied them. 

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) is implementing the 15.2 kilometre elevated expressway project from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga in the port city.

