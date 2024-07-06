IIMS Ship Survey Diploma inaugurated in Chattogram

The Interport Corporate Academy and Inception Consultants have joined forces to offer the IIMS Ship Survey Diploma in Bangladesh.

This initiative is accredited by the International Institute of Marine Surveying (IIMS), UK, and is designed to provide comprehensive training and education for aspiring marine surveyors, said a press release.

The inaugural orientation programme for the first cohort was held today (6 July) at the Interport Group premises in Agrabad, Chattogram.

The event saw both physical and virtual attendance from a diverse group of professionals, including marine surveyors, naval architects, marine insurance experts, and dockyard officials.

The diploma course aims to address the critical need for skilled marine surveying professionals in the sector, which is pivotal to the country's economic development and global trade, reads the press release.

The orientation was addressed by key figures in the industry Captain Zillur Rahman Bhuiyan, Marine Surveyor & Consultant and former Chairperson of the Marine Surveyors Association of Bangladesh (MSAB), who serves as the Course Director for the IIMS Ship Survey Diploma in Bangladesh, Commodore (retd) Syed Ariful Islam, former Director General of the Department of Shipping and Director at Inception Consultants,Engr. Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah Director at Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) and Interport Corporate Academy.

Capt. Fasihur Rahman and other senior marine surveyors addressed the attendees, highlighting the importance of the programme in fostering industry excellence.

Speakers said Bangladesh's marine survey industry is a thriving multi-million dollar sector, driven by the nation's burgeoning economic growth and the expansion of maritime infrastructure, including new ports like the Bay Terminal, Patenga International Container Terminal, and Matarbari Deep Sea Port. With 90% of Bangladesh's trade reliant on shipping, the ports and maritime sector are vital to the country's economy.

The increasing volume of trade and the development of maritime infrastructure underscore the demand for qualified marine surveyors. These professionals play a crucial role for various stakeholders, including ship owners, cargo owners, insurance companies, classification societies, and the Navy, in both routine operations and in the event of maritime incidents, they noted.

The press release stated, Interport Corporate Academy and Inception Consultants are leaders in maritime education and consultancy, committed to fostering professional growth and industry excellence in Bangladesh's maritime sector.