Truth about drug smugglers firing at DGFI officer at Tombru border will be revealed: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

Truth about drug smugglers firing at DGFI officer at Tombru border will be revealed: Home minister

UNB
15 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 07:08 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

The truth about why and how drug smugglers fired shots at a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer at Tombru border in Bandarban will be identified and shared, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

He was responding to journalists' questions after attending the Fire Service and Civil Defence Week 2022 programme in Dhaka.

He said the law enforcing team was conducting a drive against drug traders – following information from a detective agency – at the no-man's-land area on Bangladesh-Myanmar border where thousands of Rohingyas live.

On Monday night, an officer of DGFI was shot dead and a Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) personnel was wounded while conducting a drive against drug smugglers at Tombru border, ISPR said in a press release earlier today.

ISPR, however, did not reveal the names of the DGFI and Rab personnel yet.

Meanwhile, Sub-inspector Ripon Chowdhury, appointed at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, told the UNB correspondent that a Rab member was brought to the hospital around 10 pm with critical injury after being shot at the border during a drive.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Naikhongchhari police station Joydeb said they were informed about firing at Konarpara area near the border but don't have information about who was involved.

Some locals claimed Myanmar insurgent group Al Yaqin members shot at a team of Rab-15 members at zero point of the border around 7 pm last night while they were conducting a drive.

Top News

DGFI / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

4h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday