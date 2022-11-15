Truth about drug smugglers firing at DGFI officer at Tombru border will be revealed: Home minister

The truth about why and how drug smugglers fired shots at a Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) officer at Tombru border in Bandarban will be identified and shared, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today.

He was responding to journalists' questions after attending the Fire Service and Civil Defence Week 2022 programme in Dhaka.

He said the law enforcing team was conducting a drive against drug traders – following information from a detective agency – at the no-man's-land area on Bangladesh-Myanmar border where thousands of Rohingyas live.

On Monday night, an officer of DGFI was shot dead and a Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) personnel was wounded while conducting a drive against drug smugglers at Tombru border, ISPR said in a press release earlier today.

ISPR, however, did not reveal the names of the DGFI and Rab personnel yet.

Meanwhile, Sub-inspector Ripon Chowdhury, appointed at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, told the UNB correspondent that a Rab member was brought to the hospital around 10 pm with critical injury after being shot at the border during a drive.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Naikhongchhari police station Joydeb said they were informed about firing at Konarpara area near the border but don't have information about who was involved.

Some locals claimed Myanmar insurgent group Al Yaqin members shot at a team of Rab-15 members at zero point of the border around 7 pm last night while they were conducting a drive.