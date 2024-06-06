Ex-IGP Benazir gets extension till 23 June to appear before ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:46 pm

Ex-IGP Benazir gets extension till 23 June to appear before ACC

An ACC official told The Business Standard that if Benazir does not appear on 23 June, the ACC investigation team will assume that all the allegations against him as true

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 05:46 pm
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has been given an extension till 23 June to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for questioning over allegations of amassing illegal wealth.

According to a press release sent to the media by the ACC, despite being asked to appear today (6 June), he sought time through his lawyer, and the ACC investigation team accepted the request and directed him to appear on 23 June.

Benazir seeks time to appear at ACC

However, the ACC officials did not disclose to the media which lawyer sought time on behalf of Benazir.

Court approves appointment of supervisors for Benazir's confiscated property

An ACC official told The Business Standard that if Benazir does not appear before the ACC on 23 June, the investigation team will assume that he has nothing to say about the allegations against him and will take all the allegations as true and take further legal action.

"The ACC will file a case against him officially," the official added.

