Court orders confiscating 119 more properties of ex-IGP Benazir, family members

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (26 May) ordered the confiscation of 119 more properties belonging to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children. 

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain issued the order in response to an application of the Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told The Business Standard.

Earlier this morning, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the media that the court ordered the confiscation of all properties listed in 113 documents under the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members. 

Additionally, the court ordered the seizure of four of Benazir's flats in Dhaka. 

At the same time, the court ordered confiscating Benazir and his family members' shares in eight companies with 100% ownership and in 15 companies with partial ownership.

Implementation of the court's order on 23 May, to confiscate all assets and freeze bank accounts of Benazir Ahmed and his family members, is underway, the ACC lawyer also said.

He said Benazir Ahmed's 33 financial accounts, including 27 bank accounts, have been seized so far. 

As a result, he will not be able to conduct any more transactions through these banks, Khurshid Alam said.

On 23 May, the same court ordered the confiscation of all properties mentioned in 83 documents belonging to Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Earlier, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said in a press conference that a national daily newspaper had published a report on 31 March alleging that former IGP Benazir Ahmed had acquired illegal wealth.

Subsequently, other media outlets published similar allegations. The ACC has initiated legal action in response to the allegations raised in those reports, she said.

