Tribunal’s statement on recording rape case is embarrassing for judges: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq today said statement of Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka 7th Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal over registering rape case is embarrassing for other judges.

"That (statement of the said judge) was a wrong direction for the law enforcement agency. So, taking action against her was very necessary, that's why action was taken against her. She will be asked to show cause. She will be asked to explain why she made that observation," the law minister said.

Anisul Huq said this while talking to newsmen about seizing the judge's trial conducting power.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain early today temporarily seized the trial conducting power of Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka 7th Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal and asked her not to sit in the courtroom from today.

The judge created resentment across the country with her observation in Raintree hotel double rape case judgment, asking police not to register rape cases 72 hours after the incident.

Opining that the statement of the judge goes against the law and basic human rights provided by Article 31 of the constitution, the law minister said the judge has violated both law and the constitution.

Dhaka 7th Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on November 11 pronounced the judgment in sensational Raintree hotel double rape case, acquitting all the accused of the charges.