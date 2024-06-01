Train service on Benapole-Mongla route begins with 500 passengers

Train communication on the 138.64 km Benapole-Mongla route began operations today, carrying 500 passengers on its inaugural journey.

Saidur Rahman, Benapole Rail Station Master, reported that the commuter train departed for Mongla port at around 10am and reached Mongla via Khulna's Phultala at approximately 12:50pm.

The commuter train will operate daily, except on Tuesdays, according to Asim Kumar Talukdar, General Manager of the Railway Western Zone.

The route includes stopovers at Navaron, Jhikargacha, Jashore Junction, Rupdia, Singia, Chengutia, Noapara, Bejerdanga, Phultala, Aronghata, Mohammadnagar, Katakhali, Chulkati Bazar, Bhaga, and Digraj stations.

The new service follows a trial run that began on 1 November, when a train was operated on the 138.64 km Khulna-Mongla rail tracks.

After seven months of testing, the train service is now officially launched.