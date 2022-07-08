Stop overcharging passengers: Passenger Welfare Association

A 10-member Bus Route Rationalization Committee was formed in 2018 to bring order in public transportation in the capital and reduce traffic congestion. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association has demanded an end to fare hikes on the road as well as on waterways and to stop mistreating passengers.

"Capitalising on the public transportation crisis due to the government ban on motorcycles on highways during Eid-ul-Azha, transport owners are making illegal profit by raising fares," said Passenger Welfare Association Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury in a statement sent to the media on Friday morning after observing the situation of road, railways and waterways transports.

According to the Passenger Welfare Association, the fare on the capital's city service buses has been raised five to six times on some routes since Thursday evening.

Passengers have to pay Tk300 instead of Tk50 on the Uttara to Sayedabad road, Tk200 instead of Tk30 on the Shyamoli to Gulistan road, and Tk 200 instead of Tk 25 on the Dhanmondi to Sadarghat road.

The fares of Leguna, rickshaws and CNG-driven auto-rickshaws have also been increased two to four times in the city.