Half fare for students in metropolitan cities from 11 Dec

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 02:17 pm

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association's General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah made the announcement in a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Sunday at 11am.

Half fare for students in all metropolitan cities including Chattogram will be implemented from 11 December.

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association's General Secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah made the announcement in a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Sunday at 11am.

At the press conference, Enayet Ullah said that the decision to implement half fare in Chattogram city from 11 December was taken to respect the demand of the students who had been protesting for a long time.

"Apart from this, the half fare will be effective at the same time in all metropolitan cities of the country", said the transport leader.

He, however, noted that half fare will be effective from 7 am to 8 pm and it will not be effective during public, weekly holidays and students' seasonal holidays.

"Hopefully the students will return to the educational institution now," Enayet Ullah added.

Being asked whether half fare would not be effective at the village level, Enayet Ullah said there was no decision or discussion in this regard.

On 3 November, the government raised the fuel prices by Tk15 per litre, prompting transport owners to enforce an indefinite strike in the country, demanding a hike in bus fares.

Later, the government raised the fares of city service and long-haul buses by more than 25%.

Following the fare hike, students started demonstrating on Dhaka streets, demanding half fares on public transports.

Amid the protests, half fare for students in Dhaka came into effect from 1 December.

