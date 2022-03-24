Sea truck service launched on Munshiganj-Narayanganj route

Transport

UNB
24 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:19 pm

Related News

Sea truck service launched on Munshiganj-Narayanganj route

UNB
24 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

ST Abdur Rob Serniabat, the first sea truck on Munshiganj-Narayanganj route, started operation Thursday (24 March) after Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) cancelled route permit of launches on this route.

The movement of all passenger-carrying launches remained suspended since Sunday after Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin, carrying around 50-60 passengers, capsized in the river after being hit by cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9, leaving 12 people dead so far.

The sea truck started for Munshiganj from Narayanganj terminal at 2:15pm on Thursday though it was supposed to start operation in the morning.

"The decision to start sea truck service on this route was taken to reduce the hassles of the passengers and ensure their safety. ST Abdur Rob Serniabat with capacity to carry 200 passengers will operate every day from 6am to evening and the fare was fixed at Tk40 per person. Eventually the number of sea trucks will be increased on the Munshiganj-Narayanganj route," said Ahmed Shamim Al Raji, chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

"No sundeck type of launches will be allowed to operate on this route anymore", said Commodore Golam Sadek, chairman of BIWTA.

Top News

Sea truck / launch / Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) / BIWTC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

7h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

14m | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

14m | Videos
NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

19m | Videos
Taliban orders girls' schools to close

Taliban orders girls' schools to close

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis