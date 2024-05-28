Launch services resume after disruption by Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 02:57 pm

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Public Relations Officer Ehteshamul Parvez confirmed the matter in a press release today.

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Launches operating on inland waterways from Dhaka resumed at 12:00 pm today (28 May) following the withdrawal of the warning signal issued by the BMD after the influence of Cyclone Remal weakened.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Public Relations Officer Ehteshamul Parvez confirmed the matter in a press release today.

Earlier on Sunday (26 May), the Shipping Ministry suspended launch services on all routes from 10:00 pm due to the deep depression over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensifying into Cyclone Remal.

