BIWTA conducts eviction drive on Dhaleshwari riverbank

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) conducted an eviction drive along the bank of Dhaleshwari River in Munshiganj today (26 June) to clear illegal structures.

The operation, which began at 10:30am near the Munshiganj launch terminal, continued until 2pm.

The eviction saw the demolition of over 50 temporary structures, including the renowned Moizuddin Food Hotel and the office of the Munshiganj Bulkhead Owners Association.

Leading the operation, BIWTA Executive Magistrate Rafiqul Haque said, "We have identified 103 illegal structures from the Munshiganj launch terminal to the Muktarpur Bridge. Today's drive successfully removed more than 50 of these structures. The eviction will resume tomorrow for further action."

Prior to the commencement of the eviction, many proprietors were seen relocating their goods from the temporary shops and establishments