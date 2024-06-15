Eid rush: Launch fined Tk10,000 for overloading passengers on Meghna River 

The owner of a launch called MV Parijat-1 plying the Meghna river near Moju Chowdhury Haat in Lakshmipur has been fined Tk10,000 for carrying an overload of passengers. Photo: TBS

The owner of a launch called MV Parijat-1 plying the Meghna River near Moju Chowdhury Haat in Lakshmipur has been fined Tk10,000 for carrying an overload of passengers.

Mozibor Rahman, deputy commissioner and district executive magistrate, realised the fine through a mobile court this afternoon (15 June).

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Traffic Inspector Abdur Rahman and Naval Police Assistant Sub-Inspector M Saifuzzaman were present at the time.

Executive Magistrate Mozibor Rahman said, "During Eid, the Lakshmipur-Bhola-Barishal naval route becomes crowded with passengers. Some launches travel with an overload of passengers despite the risks. This campaign to impose fines for violations will continue to ensure passenger safety."

During a raid, the launch was spotted with around 600 passengers, whereas its capacity is around 400.

It was chased by a speed boat and stopped in the middle of the river by the mobile court officials. After being fined, the launch left for Bhola with those passengers.

