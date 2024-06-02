BIWTC to operate special steamer service during Eid

Two paddle steamers (orange coloured) and two new steamers are docked at Badamtoli Rocket Ghat on the bank of the River Buriganga in Old Dhaka. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) authorities will operate a six-day special steamer service on Dhaka-Morrelganj route to facilitate the home-bound passengers during the Eid-ul-Adha vacation.

The steamers will transport passengers from Dhaka to Morrelganj of Bagerhat on 13, 16 and 20 June while from Morrelganj to Dhaka on 14, 18 and 22 June.

The Eid vacations witness surge in passengers on launches, many of which carry double or triple their capacity, exacerbating the risk of accidents and public suffering.

The BIWTC has taken the initiative to operate special steamer service to ease the sufferings of the holidaymakers.

