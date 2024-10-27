ADB wants to fund $255m electric railway project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is interested in investing in the Bangladesh Railway's $255 million electric traction project, designed to operate electric trains between Narayanganj and Joydebpur.

During a meeting on 9 October, ADB representatives, railway officials, and the Economic Relations Division (ERD) discussed the project, with ADB expressing a preference for funding it due to its environmental benefits.

However, they will hold further discussions to reach a final decision on the matter, according to sources from the meeting.

The project involves the construction and acquisition of catenary lines, workshops, and rolling stock.

Electric traction railway is a system that utilises electricity to propel and control trains via catenary wires, similar to those used in metro rail systems. It is the broader term that encompasses the entire infrastructure and technology required to power electric trains.

Project Director Md Habibur Rahman told TBS, "A feasibility study of the electric traction system has recently been completed for the Narayanganj-Dhaka-Chattogram main line and the Tongi-Joydebpur commuter line. The total estimated cost of the entire project is around $781.79 million.

"However, the initial phase will focus on implementing the commuter line from Narayanganj to Joydebpur, with an estimated cost of $255 million."

The initial phase will focus on implementing the commuter line from Narayanganj to Joydebpur, with an estimated cost of $255 million Project Director Md Habibur Rahman

The project director further said the new type of train line will be constructed on the existing railway tracks. A catenary cable will be installed overhead.

Currently, the detailed design for the project is underway, with 66% completion. The first interim report and inception report have been submitted, and work on the second interim report is ongoing, he continued.

In July 2023, the Bangladesh Railway signed a contract with Ankara-based TUMAS - Turkish Engineering, Consulting & Contracting Co to conduct the feasibility study and prepare a detailed design at a cost of $524,050, fully funded by the Bangladesh government. The company commenced work on the design in August 2023.

The feasibility study covered 348.16 km of tracks, including 336.89 km on the Narayanganj-Dhaka-Chattogram section and 11.27 km on the Tongi-Joydebpur section.

The project aims to convert 348.16 km of track with 70 stations to an electric traction system by 2032, with scheduled operations starting in 2033.

The proposed system includes two types of lines, main and commuter, with a train speed of 120 km, which can be upgraded later.

In addition to the lines, the study proposed two workshops – one at Pahartali and another at Joydebpur.

The project is also expected to be environmentally friendly, with limited negative effects during the construction period.

As per the project director, the Bangladesh Railway plans to implement the project in four different phases.

The railway plans to finalise tendering for phase 1 in 2026, aiming to start electric commuter operations by 2028. For phase 2, tendering is scheduled for 2030, with main line electric traction operations beginning in 2033.

Additionally, tendering for phase 3A will be completed in 2026, with new rolling stock added for commuter services by 2028. In the final phase 3B, tendering is set for 2030, and new rolling stock for main line operations will be introduced by 2033.

The feasibility study's economic and financial analysis concluded that both passengers and train users would benefit from the new system in terms of time savings, reduced pressure on road transport, fuel consumption, and environmental impact.

According to reports, the commuter line (Joydebpur-Narayanganj) is expected to have an economic return of 24%, while the main line (Narayanganj-Dhaka-Chattogram) is estimated to have a return of 41%.

Additionally, the Bangladesh Railway is projected to benefit financially, with an estimated return of 15% for the commuter line and 25% for the main line.

The feasibility report highlighted the project's economic and financial benefits for Bangladesh and the railway sector.

It predicted an increase in freight traffic, a high rate of return on capital, reduced pressure on road transport, improved transport mobility, fuel savings, a greener transportation system, decreased running costs, increased average speed, and compatibility with the Trans-Asian railway network.