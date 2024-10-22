Agri-goods special train fails to transport enough vegetables to Dhaka on first day

Low response from farmers and traders, alongside lack of proper awareness, resulted in the special train for agricultural goods, which goes through Jashore and Chuadanga before reaching Dhaka, failing to fully stock up and transport vegetables to the capital today (22 October) on the first day of launch.

On the first day, the special train departed from Khulna carrying 640 kilograms of goods, left Jashore empty-handed and then departed from Chuadanga with only 100 kilogrammes of pointed gourd and okra, whereas it has the capacity to transport 120 tonnes of goods daily.

The train departed from Chuadanga with only 100 kilogrammes of vegetables. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Railway launched the special agricultural goods train today for transporting produce to Dhaka at lower costs in order to combat the rising prices of essential commodities.

The cost of transporting vegetables and agricultural products via this train will range from Tk1.08 to a maximum of Tk1.47 per kg, which seemed to have pleased some traders.

Regarding today's response, Jashore Railway Station Master Aynal Hasan said a massive campaign was conducted among all local businesses.

Besides, the district agriculture department had also been informed about the new service.

"But on the first day of launch, the response was not as expected. However, we are hopeful that we will receive a better response in future."

Urging farmers and traders to use the train as a cost-effective method, he said, "Goods can be purchased from the train at Tk1.4 per kg in Dhaka."

Some farmers and local traders, however, claimed that they did not know anything about the launch of a special train. A couple of them also said they got to know from local journalists.

Abdul Alim, a vegetable farmer of Chhota Haibatpur Mouza of Jashore Sadar, said, "I didn't know when it would be launched. However, it is better for us if the train stops at Munshi Mehrullah Station."

Atiyar Rahman, a local shopkeeper said, "I heard about the launch of a special train for vegetables from journalists. Of course, trucks are good and convenient for sending vegetables from our farm. Farmers sell their produce to us. So this is to our advantage as it is difficult for us to carry the goods to the station. We can load the goods on the truck directly."

The train was scheduled to stop at Munshi Mehrullah Station after leaving the Jashore railway station. But no farmers or traders were seen there.

About 50-60% of the country's total vegetable demand is met from Jashore.

The train departed at 10:15am from Khulna Railway Station. It made the stop at Jashore at around 11:55am, and later passed through Chuadanga at around 2pm.

From now on, the train will operate every Tuesday from Khulna, every Thursday from Panchagarh, and every Saturday from Chapainawabganj, transporting agricultural goods to Dhaka.

This seven-coach special train will stop at the Dhaka Airport, Tejgaon and Kamalapur Station at around 10pm with vegetables.

Nasir Uddin, Bangladesh Railway's Pakshey divisional commercial officer, said this special train will travel from Khulna to Dhaka every Tuesday.

He said it has six vans and one refrigerated one for fish and meat.

"If the demand of this train increases, arrangements will be made to run it every day.

"The train has been launched so that the farmers and traders can get goods at the right price. The government has taken this initiative to control the market manipulation of prices. Goods will reach Dhaka and other places quickly at a low cost."