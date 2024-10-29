Railways undertook less-important projects: Adviser Fouzul

Bangladesh Railway undertook many railway projects of lower importance, Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said today (29 October)

"The railway projects are being reviewed, and in future, the ministry will be more cautious regarding upcoming projects. We will meet to discuss these issues," he said during a press conference held at the Rail Bhaban in the capital.

The conference was organised to discuss the rationalisation of Bangladesh Railway routes and to ensure transparency and accountability in the e-ticketing system.

The railway routes in the country will be restructured, and the online ticketing system will be made more convenient, the adviser says.

He noted, "Trains are running to areas with almost no passengers, while busy routes lack enough services. Special arrangements will be made for popular routes for expatriates, like Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Chattogram."

Various issues in the railway's online ticketing system have been identified, and instructions have been given to shohoz.com, the ticket vendor, to resolve them, said the adviser.

He also added, "Passengers should now be able to see which stations have ticket availability and at what times. Shohoz has promised to fix this within the next two to three days; if not, complaints may be filed. From now on, ticket sales will no longer be allowed verbally or by phone."