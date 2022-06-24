No photos standing on Padma Bridge: BBA

Workers install electrical wires at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge in Munshiganj. The much-awaited multipurpose bridge is only 12 days away of inauguration. The photo was taken on Sunday. Photo: Mumit M

The Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) has banned the parking of any vehicle on the Padma Bridge and taking photographs standing on the bridge.

In a notification, the BBA also added that the permitted speed limit on the Padma Bridge is 60 kilometers per hour.

Three-wheeled vehicles such as rickshaws, vans, CNG, autorickshaws along with pedestrians, bicycles, and non-motorised vehicles will not be allowed to cross the bridge, the notification further said.

Authorities also instructed not to throw waste on the bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday (25 June).

The next day, Sunday (June 26), the bridge will be opened to the general public.