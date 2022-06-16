Ferry fares for vehicles to increase 20%

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:16 pm

Ferry fares for vehicles to increase 20%

The increase in ferry fare comes amid rising costs of fuel oil, operation, maintenance, and more

TBS File Photo
TBS File Photo

Ferry fares for all kinds of vehicles are to rise 20% on six routes of the country from 19 June, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the shipping ministry sent a letter to the BIWTC chairman in April to increase fares amid rising costs of fuel oil, operation, ferry maintenance, and more. 

Previously, BIWTC increased ferry fares 20% for freight vehicles excluding buses and trucks in 2013.

According to sources, BIWTC had earlier proposed hiking ferry fares 25% to cope with the increase in price of fuel oil last December. Later, a technical committee was formed with BIWTC Director (technical) Rashedul in the chair.

The committee initially proposed increasing the fare by 55% on the basis of cost analysis and profit, but in order to achieve break-even, it recommended a 35% increase. After reviewing the proposal, the shipping ministry agreed to a 20% fares hike.

Currently, BIWTC is operating ferries on six routes in the country. The routes are Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat, Shimulia-Banglabazar/Majhirkandi, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Lakshmipur, and Laharhat-Veduria.

The government agency also operates several passenger vessels on the Dhaka-Barisal-Morelganj, Chattogram to Sandwip, Hatia, Daulatkhan and Barisal, and Dhaka-Kaliganj routes.

