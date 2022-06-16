Ferry fares for vehicles to increase 20%

Ferry fares for all kinds of vehicles are to rise 20% on six routes of the country from 19 June, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the shipping ministry sent a letter to the BIWTC chairman in April to increase fares amid rising costs of fuel oil, operation, ferry maintenance, and more.

Previously, BIWTC increased ferry fares 20% for freight vehicles excluding buses and trucks in 2013.

According to sources, BIWTC had earlier proposed hiking ferry fares 25% to cope with the increase in price of fuel oil last December. Later, a technical committee was formed with BIWTC Director (technical) Rashedul in the chair.

The committee initially proposed increasing the fare by 55% on the basis of cost analysis and profit, but in order to achieve break-even, it recommended a 35% increase. After reviewing the proposal, the shipping ministry agreed to a 20% fares hike.

Currently, BIWTC is operating ferries on six routes in the country. The routes are Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat, Shimulia-Banglabazar/Majhirkandi, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Bhola-Lakshmipur, and Laharhat-Veduria.

The government agency also operates several passenger vessels on the Dhaka-Barisal-Morelganj, Chattogram to Sandwip, Hatia, Daulatkhan and Barisal, and Dhaka-Kaliganj routes.