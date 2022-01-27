Entire 20.1km metro rail viaduct becomes visible

The entire 20.1-kilometre viaduct of the country's first metro rail project become visible on Thursday (27 January) with the installation of a segment of its last span near the National Press Club.

Work began at 11 am on the last segment of the last span of the metro rail viaduct in the Press Club area. The engineers completed the work in 10 minutes.

"The installation of the viaduct has made it possible to achieve an important milestone for the metro rail project. This milestone will play an important role in meeting the target of launching the Metro Rail from Uttara to Agargaon by December this year and Motijheel by December next year," Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director M.A.N. Siddique said.

The rail line titled "Mass Rapid Transit Line 6" is being constructed from Uttara Sector-3 to Motijheel. The viaduct of the Uttara to Agargaon section was completed in February 2021 and commercial operation of the section is scheduled to start in December this year.

The full rail line is supposed to be operational by the next year, as per the Dhaka Mass Transit's announcement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed to expand the rail line to Kamalapur, which will increase the length of the line by 1.6 km.

Once operational, the metro rail will be able to transport 60,000 people per hour and reduce travel time from Uttara to Motijheel from about two hours to only 40 minutes.