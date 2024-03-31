No metro rail on Eid day

Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka metro rail will not operate on Eid-ul-Fitr day, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the agency responsible for operating the train service, said today (31 March).

If there's a Friday before or after the Eid day, the train service will remain closed on that day as well, Mohammad Abdur Rouf, company secretary of DMTCL told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 26 March, the DMTCL announced that the Dhaka Metro Rail will operate an hour extra for the last 15 days of Ramadan.

The last metro train will leave at 9:00pm from Uttara station and at 9:40pm from Motijheel station, DMTCL Managing Director MAN Siddique announced during a press briefing at the DMTCL's Eskaton office.

Previously, the last train left from Uttara station at 8:00pm and from Motijheel at 8:40pm.

The metro will operate at 12-minute intervals during the extended period which means another 10 trips will be added to the current schedule. Previously, the metro ran with a 12-minute headway during off-peak hours and an 8-minute headway during peak hours.

The DMTCL managing director also announced that the Motijheel-Kamalapur route will be operational by June next year.

MAN Siddique said after 9:00pm, only MRT pass holders can travel on the trains which will go to Uttara route from Motijheel metro station. Single-ticket passengers cannot travel on these trains as the ticket counters will be closed before that, he added.

Regarding the opening of the third section of MRT-6, he said, "The Motijheel-Kamalapur route viaduct installation has started on 23 March and three viaducts have already been installed. We hope by June 2025 we will be able to start operation on the route."