Bus owners agree to take half fares from students from Wednesday

Transport

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:54 am

Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

In the face of mass protests for the past few days, the owners of public transports have agreed to take half fares from the students in the capital from Wednesday (1 December). 

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association, made the announcement in a briefing today.

"Students will have to show ID cards of their schools/colleges while giving half fares. Half fares will be applicable from 7am to 8pm," he added. 

However, the half fare policy will not be available on weekly, public and other holidays of the educational institutions.

Earlier, they had a meeting with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in this regard.

Students in the capital first started to stage demonstrations demanding half bus fares from 18 November. Since then students have been carrying on their movement in some areas of the capital almost every day, and have reportedly vandalized several buses.
 

