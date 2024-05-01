Brown University agrees to consider divestment from Israel following protests

USA

AFP
01 May, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 09:05 am

Brown University agrees to consider divestment from Israel following protests

Pro-Palestinian students take down their encampment after reaching a deal with Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on April 30. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian students take down their encampment after reaching a deal with Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on April 30. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Brown University on Tuesday reached an agreement with students protesting the war in Gaza that would see them remove their encampment from school grounds in exchange for the institution considering divesting from Israel.

The move represents a first major concession from an elite American university amid relentless student protests that have paralyzed campuses across the country, divided public opinion and led to hundreds of arrests.

listen to its students and to consider divesting from war, divesting from death, divesting from occupation," said Sam Theoharis, another student protester.

The campus demonstrations have posed a major challenge to university administrators across the country who are trying to balance commitments to free expression with complaints that the rallies have veered into anti-Semitism and hate speech.

In her statement, Paxson said "the devastation and loss of life in the Middle East has prompted many to call for meaningful change, while also raising real issues about how best to accomplish this."

But she added: "I have been concerned about the escalation in inflammatory rhetoric that we have seen recently, and the increase in tensions at campuses across the country."

